HDI Global Shares H1 2026 Earnings Growth

Corporate & Specialty insurer HDI Global delivered a robust first half of 2026, driven by underwriting, lower large loss payments, and an increased investment result. The company continues to invest in its international footprint, including the United States. As part of its long-term growth strategy, HDI Global Insurance Company is further expanding its market presence, talent base and capabilities to support brokers and clients in the large corporate and specialty insurance market.

On a worldwide scale, HDI Global’s H1 insurance revenue remained stable due to currency effects and disciplined underwriting at USD$5.83 billion (EUR 5.0 (5.1) billion). The insurance service result rose eight percent to USD$542.05 million (EUR 465 (430) million). Large loss payments amounted to USD$107.24 million (EUR 92 (142) million), undershooting the pro rata budget for the period, which was recognized in full, by USD$243.63 (EUR 209 million).

While NatCat losses remained below budget in the first half of the year, significant man-made losses continued across all industries. The combined ratio of HDI Global improved to 90.7 (91.6) percent. The net insurance financial and investment result before currency effects benefited from higher investment volumes and an increase in current interest income, climbing to USD$197 million (EUR 169 (99) million). EBIT was stable at USD$444.13 million (EUR 381 (377) million), while the division’s contribution to Group net income rose seven percent to USD$340.39 million (EUR 292 (274) million).