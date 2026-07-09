HDI Global US Restructures Underwriting Leadership

As part of its repositioning in the United States under the Xcelerate29 strategy, HDI Global (HDI) has appointed Bevan Greibesland as Chief Underwriting Officer, Specialty Lines, and Bruce Griffin as Chief Underwriting Officer, Long Tail Lines.

The appointments follow the recently announced leadership and organizational changes at HDI Global US. As HDI Global continues to grow its US business, both executives will play roles in further expanding underwriting capabilities and delivering solutions to brokers and clients.

Bevan Greibesland, who joined HDI in March 2025, assumes responsibility for the company’s Specialty Lines business, including established segments such as Architects & Engineers, Equine, and Delegated Authority. In addition, she will help drive the expansion of further specialty capabilities in the US market, including Credit & Political Risk and other specialty products already offered through HDI’s global network, such as Aviation, Surety or Mining.

Bruce Griffin joined HDI in August 2025 and brings more than three decades of experience in commercial casualty insurance. As Chief Underwriting Officer, Long Tail Lines, he will focus on building a profitable and sustainable casualty portfolio across areas including excess casualty, primary casualty, construction, environmental, life sciences, multinational business and cyber.