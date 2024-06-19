Hempel’s Hempaguard Marine Coating Earns DNV Validation

The performance of Hempel’s silicone-based hull coating solution, Hempaguard X7, and its ability to accelerate decarbonization efforts in the maritime industry are now third-party validated by DNV.

According to Hempel, external validation by DNV allows it to better demonstrate the value of Hempaguard to its customers, including energy efficiency gains and carbon emissions reductions.

“At Hempel, we’ve long known that Hempaguard stands out in the industry for its superior performance and environmental benefits, helping our customers save costs and improve their bottom line. But DNV’s third-party validation and verification is an important milestone for us to reach, and it only reinforces the credibility of Hempaguard’s unmatched performance in the market,” says Alexander Enström, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine at Hempel A/S.

DNV’s verification objectively confirms Hempaguard's performance when it comes to the reduction of CO2e emissions from the maritime industry. In addition, fuel savings of up to 20% and average speed loss of 1.4% have been validated by the third party.

“Our customers’ demand for Hempaguard clearly confirms the impact of this premium anti-fouling solution, and we recently passed yet another significant milestone: over 4,000 applications worldwide with Hempaguard, equivalent to taking approximately 5,125,978 cars off the roads in saved CO2e emissions,” Enström said.