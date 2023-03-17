Marine Link
Friday, March 17, 2023
Hensoldt UK to Supply Radars to the Philippine Navy

March 17, 2023

Kelvin Hughes Mk11 SharpEye navigation radar. Image courtesy Hensoldt

Hensoldt UK won two contracts from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to supply Kelvin Hughes Mk11 SharpEye navigation radars to the Philippine Navy.

The six 2,400-ton Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) and two 3,200-ton Corvettes are currently being built at HHI and will be delivered over the next four years.

The SharpEye Mk11 radars are approved by the IMO and are installed in conjunction with an integrated navigation bridge system. The radars will provide enhanced navigation and surface surveillance capability.

The solid-state SharpEye transceivers are located upmast in a carbon fiber turning unit bringing additional benefits such as ease of installation and high reliability. The use of a direct drive motor system, rather than a traditional antenna rotator gearbox, reduces maintenance costs, the company said.

