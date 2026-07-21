Hepburn and Sons Invest $18m into Corporate Headquarters in Innovation Park, VA

Hepburn and Sons LLC’s plans to invest $18 million in constructing a three-story, approximately 27,000 square foot corporate headquarters adjacent to NOVA LIVE in Innovation Park, which will support 80 new high-quality jobs.

The BOCS approved the land sale of the 1.25 acres of county-owned land along Discovery Boulevard next to NOVA LIVE in June 2026.

Hepburn and Sons provides solutions in the realms of naval power systems, shipboard electrical engineering, fault protection, additive manufacturing, and related maritime/defense technologies.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Prince William County Department of Economic Development & Tourism (PWCDEDT) to secure the project for Virginia. In addition to a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, the state will support Hepburn’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities.

The headquarters building is expected to break ground in early 2027 and be completed by summer 2028 as part of Innovation Gateway, a multi-phase commercial and research campus planned for approximately 16.5 acres along Discovery Boulevard.