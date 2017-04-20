Total, Heriot-Watt University Sign Research Deal

Energy giant Total and Heriot-Watt University have signed five-year partnership agreement worth a minimum of GBP 2.5 million to boost research and education.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visited the Edinburgh Campus of Heriot-Watt University yesterday (Thursday 20 April) to mark the signing of the deal between Total and the University’s Institute of Petroleum Engineering.

The agreement was signed by Elisabeth Proust, managing director, Total E&P UK, and Dr Gillian Murray, deputy principal, Business and Enterprise, at Heriot-Watt University.

The Agreement marks Total’s ongoing commitment to Research and Development at Heriot-Watt, following over two decades of research partnership, and recognises the world-class research being undertaken at the University.

The Partnership Agreement covers global R&D and educational activities undertaken jointly by Total and Heriot-Watt, including sponsored PhD and post-doctoral studies, Guest Lectures and presentations, internships and scholarships, seminars and training events, career, business and education forums and conferences and University and industry-based site visits.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Ensuring the future of Scotland’s offshore industry is a key priority for this government and it is hugely encouraging to hear the positive impact this partnership will have for both the oil and gas sector and our university system.

“Not only will this provide an excellent opportunity to harness the technological advances Scotland’s universities are so famed for, but it is also set to help ensure Scotland’s oil and gas sector will continue to prosper for future generations.”

Elisabeth Proust, managing director, Total E&P UK, said: “Total is proud to announce our five year partnership with Heriot-Watt University. Today’s ceremony formally acknowledges and strengthens Total’s long-term commitment to research conducted by leading academics at this world renowned University. It is vitally important for Total and Heriot-Watt to continue to work together to progress, develop and embrace new and innovative technology through research projects that will help define and shape the future of the offshore industry.

“We are delighted that the First Minister was able to come and see for herself not only the scale of our ambition but also some examples of the type of robotic technologies which will help the transformation of the oil and gas industry.”

Dr Gillian Murray said: “This is the latest development in a long-term and much valued partnership between Total and Heriot-Watt University. Such partnerships and joint ventures are key to the way the University operates and are of great value to development and the wider economy.

“This Partnership Agreement covers education as well as research and development, underpinning the future success of the offshore oil and gas industry and the Scottish Government’s economic priorities. With this in mind we are particularly delighted that the First Minister was able to join us to celebrate the signing.”

During their visits the First Minister and representatives of Total E&P UK met with key academics involved in Total-funded research, development and education, and toured high-tech laboratories and Centres at the University’ Institute of Petroleum Engineering, including the Centre of Enhanced Oil Recovery and CO2 Solutions and the Flow Assurance and Scale Team (FAST) laboratories, and discussed the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) Centre for Doctoral Training (CDT) in Oil & Gas.

Total is also a sponsor of Heriot-Watt University’s year of Robotics and one of the University’s robot stars was also on hand to welcome the First Minister and Total representatives.