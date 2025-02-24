Marine Link
HFW Expands Global Shipping Practice

February 24, 2025

Mike Bunton, Master Mariner, HFW Image: HFW

HFW - with a global shipping practice comprised of more than 220 lawyers - strengthened its shipping practice by hiring Master Mariner Mike Bunton.

Bunton has almost 20 years of shipping experience and joins HFW in London from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, where he was Head of Navigation. He previously held a variety of roles at TechnipFMC, including Vessel Master and Senior Chief Officer, and also worked at WightLink Isle of Wight Ferries.

HFW now has 14 Mariners and Master Mariners across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, working alongside more than 40 lawyers in any law firm’s largest specialist marine casualty practice.

