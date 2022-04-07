Högberg Named President of Volvo Penta North America

Volvo Penta has named Fredrik Högberg president of Volvo Penta North America, replacing Tony Kelleher who has served as acting president since December 2021.

A new member of Volvo Penta's executive management group, Högberg will take up the position on May 15. Kelleher will continue his position as head of customer support and training in North America.

Högberg joined the Volvo Group in 1994 and has held a broad range of leading positions within the group, including areas such as digital services, retail development, and aftermarket sales. He currently holds the position of senior vice president services, solutions, digital and IT for Mack and Volvo Trucks North America.

Heléne Mellquist, president of Volvo Penta, said, “Fredrik has an extensive experience as a leader in the Volvo Group, and he has successfully been driving big transformation programs with people and customers in focus. This will be especially useful for the Volvo Penta transformation journey and our ambition to grow the business in North America.”