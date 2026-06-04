HHI Receives AiP for LPG Dual-Fuel Vessel Design From DNV

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for its new LPG dual-fuel 1,400 TEU container vessel design. The certificate was presented to Hongryeul Ryu, CTO from HHI by Vidar Dolonen, Regional Manager at DNV during the Posidonia trade fair.

For container vessels, LNG has been the main alternative fuel choice, but LPG is potentially an equally interesting option offering an additional pathway to enhanced efficiency and reduced emissions. In application it can offer a compelling balance of capital and operating costs, with less complex fuel system and fuel handling characteristics, resulting in a more straightforward vessel design.

To help the underserved smaller container segment take advantage of these benefits, HHI has developed a new LPG dual-fuel 1400TEU design that utilizes an arrangement similar to LNG systems, to reduce technical risk while maintaining operational reliability. The concept design adopts a forward accommodation arrangement to maximize container cargo capacity, while ensuring crew segregation from hazardous zones.

In addition, the Type-C LPG storage tank, LPG Low Flashpoint Fuel Supply System (LFSS), and bunker station are strategically positioned on the aft open deck, to optimize cargo handling operations and further reduce potential risks to the accommodation area. In addition, a composite boiler integrated with an LPG Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) function has been incorporated for efficient boil-off gas (BOG) management.

An Approval in Principle (AiP) is an independent assessment of a concept within a defined framework of requirements. It confirms the feasibility of the design and verifies that no significant technical barriers exist to its implementation.