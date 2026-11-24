Belgian shipping company CMB.Tech said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit grew more than 20-fold from a year earlier, boosted by vessel sales and high freight rates.

CMB.Tech, whose diversified fleet includes Euronav oil tankers and Bocimar dry-bulk carriers, said its bottom line was boosted by a $100.2 million gain from the sale of two Suezmax vessels, the Brest and the Brugge.

Freight rates stayed high through the quarter, with the average very large crude carrier (VLCC) spot rate at $149,945 per day, compared with $30,486 a year ago, the company said in a statement.

"The extraordinary freight environment has primarily been driven by the continued recovery in Middle Eastern crude oil flows, combined with severe inefficiencies across the transportation chain," it added.

Crude tanker spot rates reached record levels in early October, as Gulf producers boosted September exports by relying on shuttle voyages and ship-to-ship transfers to move crude out of the Strait of Hormuz.

CMB.Tech said it expected further gains of about $190.8 million in the fourth quarter from the sale of three more vessels, including the VLCC Donoussa.

The company reported a net profit of $373.9 million for the third quarter, up from $17.3 million in the same period last year.

It also announced a total shareholder distribution of $0.65 per share for the quarter.