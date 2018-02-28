BTC100 History

Related News

US Navy to Survey Downed Aircraft in the Philippine Sea

The U.S. Navy said it has contracted a research vessel owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen to survey the location…

Chinese Trawlers Travel Farthest and Fish the Most

China has the world’s largest and farthest-ranging fishing operation, outstripping the next 10 biggest combined, according…

Ocean Rig Signs New Drilling Contract with Tullow Namibia

Ocean Rig UDW, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced that it has signed a…

Corvus Energy to Power Hybrid PSVs in GoM

Orca ESS from Corvus Energy has been selected to provide battery power for 3 additional SEACOR platform supply vessels. Corvus…

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…

USNS Burlington (EPF 10) Christened

Austal celebrated the christening of Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) the future USNS Burlington (EPF 10) with a ceremony…

Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark

Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…

Hapag Lloyd Triples 2017 Profit

Full-year operating profit up by 226 percent; full figures, guidance due on March 28. German container shipping firm Hapag…

Carnival Corp. Aim: Best Wi-Fi at Sea

Carnival Corporation & plc will establish a new industry apex in connectivity capabilities today at sea when it attempts to make an unprecedented level of bandwidth…

DP World Moves Ahead with Suez Canal Industrial Zone

Dubai-based ports operator DP World has inked an agreement with the Suez Canal Authority and the Suez Canal Economic Zone…

UK Port's Post-Brexit Health Concern

British Ports Association warned that without agreements on cross-border environmental health standards there could be major…