Marine Link
Wednesday, February 28, 2018

#BTC100 History

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 28, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Bouchard Transportation Co.

Photo Courtesy of Bouchard Transportation Co.

In 1951, under the leadership of Capt. Fred’s son, Morton S. Bouchard Sr., (A.K.A. “Buster” Bouchard), the company builds three 20,000 barrel oil barges and three accompanying tugboats, which ran the New York State Barge Canal. The construction of these vessels would then, in the years that followed, lead to Buster’s position as a prominent figure within the oil transportation industry. #BTC100 
 
The July 2018 edition of Maritime Reporter & Engineering News will feature a special “Bouchard Transportation Co. Celebrates 100 Years” magazine. For more information contact: Greg Trauthwein, trauthwein@marinelink.com, t. 516-810-7405. 
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Feb 2018 - Cruise Ship Annual

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News