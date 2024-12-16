Marine Link
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

H-Line to Outfit 30 Vessels with Autonomous Nav Tech

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 16, 2024

Image courtesy Avikus

Image courtesy Avikus

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s Autonomous Navigation Technology subsidiary, secured an order for its HiNAS Control autonomous navigation solutions, inking a contract with H-Line Shipping. H-Line plans to first apply HiNAS Control to five vessels to validate its safety and efficiency, with the intention to expand its deployment to as many as 30 vessels by next year. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Sung-joon Kim, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, Do-hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, and Myung-deuk Seo, CEO of H-Line Shipping.  
 
HiNAS Control is an AI-based autonomous navigation system that integrates information from various navigation equipment and sensors to guide and control vessels along the optimal route and speed.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

BY THE NUMBERS

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week