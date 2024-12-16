H-Line to Outfit 30 Vessels with Autonomous Nav Tech

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s Autonomous Navigation Technology subsidiary, secured an order for its HiNAS Control autonomous navigation solutions, inking a contract with H-Line Shipping. H-Line plans to first apply HiNAS Control to five vessels to validate its safety and efficiency, with the intention to expand its deployment to as many as 30 vessels by next year.

The signing ceremony was attended by Sung-joon Kim, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, Do-hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, and Myung-deuk Seo, CEO of H-Line Shipping.



HiNAS Control is an AI-based autonomous navigation system that integrates information from various navigation equipment and sensors to guide and control vessels along the optimal route and speed.