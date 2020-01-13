HMM to Launch Mega-Ships in April

South Korean logistics major Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) will introduce the largest container vessels of the world in April. These mega-ships will be deployed on the company’s Asia-Europe services.



According to BusinessKorea HMM will put into operation a total of 12 24,000-TEU super large vessels, one per week, staring this April, the Busan New Port Terminal said on Jan. 12.



The boxships are under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).



HMM will start its services as an official member of “The Alliance,” one of the three major shipping alliances in the world, on April 1, 2020, said the report. It will share loading space with other members of the alliance, including Hapag-Lloyd of Germany, ONE of Japan and Yangming of Taiwan.



HMM uses PSA HPNT Terminal (Wharf 4) of Busan New Port as its home port. The shipping company owns a 50-percent stake in the terminal. The rest of the alliance fleet handle containers at PNC Terminal (Wharf 2) of Busan New Port.