Hong Kong Convention Requires Shipowners to Take Action on Hazardous Materials Inventory

The Hong Kong Convention enters into force on June 26, 2025, and DNV reminds shipowners that all internationally trading vessels of 500 GT and above will need to have on board an International Certificate on Inventory of Hazardous Materials (ICIHM) at the latest by June 26, 2030.

The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships (HKC) requires the ICIHM earlier if the vessel is going to recycling.

Not only vessels flying the flag of a state that has ratified the HKC, but also those flying the flag of non-party states must comply with the HKC when entering the waters of a party to the HKC.

Many vessels already have an approved IHM and an IHM certificate confirming compliance with the EU Ship Recycling Regulation (EU SRR) and/or an IHM certificate or Statement of Compliance (SoC) confirming compliance with the HKC, says DNV, but these vessels are additionally required to obtain an ICIHM (or SoC).

When DNV is authorized by the relevant flag administration for issuance of the ICIHM (or SoC), DNV will harmonize the issuance of the ICIHM (or SoC) with other statutory surveys. This means the first main class renewal survey after June 26, 2025, and before June 26,2030, unless the flag administration instructs otherwise.

Ship recycling

From June 26, 2025, onwards, ships destined for recycling must hold an International Ready for Recycling Certificate (IRRC).

Additionally, a ship-specific ship recycling plan must be prepared by a ship recycling facility which holds a valid Document of Authorization for Ship Recycling.

Recommendations

DNV advises Shipowners and managers to familiarize themselves with the compliance requirements of the HKC and to begin preparations for obtaining the ICIHM for their vessels.



