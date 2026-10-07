Hormuz Oil Tanker Strike Injures 12 Crew Members

Twelve crew members were injured after an unknown projectile struck Panama-flagged oil tanker On Peace while it was passing through the Strait of Hormuz, India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

A tanker was attacked on Monday causing a fire in its engine room, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency reported without naming the vessel.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Eleven of the 12 injured crew members are Indian nationals, it said, adding there was a crew of 19 onboard the Aframax-sized tanker.

Its manager, Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management Hong Kong, and operator ONEX DMCC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

The tanker was last seen discharging fuel oil at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates on August 26 with its transponder switched off, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.





(Reuters - Reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; editing by Jason Neely)