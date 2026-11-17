The crew of a liquefied petroleum gas tanker abandoned ship on Tuesday after the vessel was struck by a projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, maritime security sources said.

The crew of the Panama-flagged Tara Gas LPG tanker abandoned ship around 7 nautical miles (13 km) off Oman's Khasab coast, the sources said, and one crew member remains missing.

The vessel's Marshall Islands-based owner, listed in databases as Global Gas, could not be reached for comment.

The vessel last reported its position on September 26 off Oman's coast, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

Earlier on Tuesday, British navy linked agency UKMTO said the crew of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after it was attacked for a second time north of the port city of Khasab in Oman. It gave no further details.

There have been a surge in attacks around the waterway in recent weeks, adding to dangers with every voyage.

(Reuters)