Houston Ship Channel Cargo Volumes Rise as Exports, Steel Imports Surge

Trade activity across the Houston Ship Channel region continued to expand in August and September 2026, with strong growth in foreign cargo exports, vessel traffic, container throughput and steel imports, according to Port Houston's latest Monthly Trade & Market Report.



The Houston Ship Channel region handled 22.3 million short tons of foreign cargo in August, an 18% increase from 18.9 million tons in August 2025. Exports drove the growth, rising 24% to 17.8 million tons, while imports remained essentially unchanged at 4.55 million tons.



Through the first eight months of 2026, regional foreign cargo totaled 177.9 million tons, up 15% from 154.3 million tons during the corresponding period in 2025. Export tonnage increased 21% to 143.2 million tons, while imports declined 4% to 34.6 million tons.



The increase in cargo movement was reflected in vessel traffic. Deep-draft vessel transits totaled 1,596 in September, up 9% year over year, while barge transits increased 11% to 18,819.



Year-to-date deep-draft transits reached 14,062, an 8% increase, while barge movements totaled 168,346, up 7%.



At Port Houston's public terminals, September container throughput increased 11% to 376,419 TEUs, supported by a 16% increase in loaded imports to 174,189 TEUs. Loaded exports increased 2% to 132,009 TEUs.



Through September, total container volume reached 3.35 million TEUs, up 2% year over year. Loaded imports increased 6%, while loaded exports declined 1%.



Steel was another standout cargo category. Port Houston handled 581,035 tons of steel in September, a 157% increase from 226,474 tons a year earlier and its strongest monthly steel performance since May 2022.



Steel imports accounted for 539,993 tons, an increase of 181%. Despite the sharp monthly gains, year-to-date steel tonnage was up just 1%, reflecting more moderate growth across the first nine months.



Overall cargo tonnage at Port Houston's public terminals increased 15% in September to 4.88 million tons, bringing year-to-date volume to 42.37 million tons, up 2%.



The report also noted growth through August in containerized imports of apparel and accessories, up 27%; resins and plastics, up 11%; and machinery, appliances and electronics, up 9%.



"Behind every shipment are the people and businesses that keep our economy moving," said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston. "At the end of the day, our purpose is simple: to support jobs and drive economic prosperity across our region."



