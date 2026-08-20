Houston Ship Channel Trade Tonnage Climbs 16%

Trade activity across the Houston Ship Channel region remained strong, while Port Houston gained momentum with increases in imports, empties and a modest decline in exports.

“Our region remains resilient through evolving global trade conditions. Vessel activity in the nation’s busiest waterway is up, and we continue to see steady cargo movement that helps power industries like energy, manufacturing and retail, crucial to our national economy,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO of Port Houston.

Key takeaways:

The Houston Ship Channel region’s total trade by tonnage increased 16% year to date through June, driven by a 22% increase in exports while imports declined 4%.

Port Houston handled nearly 2.6 million TEUs through July, up 1% year to date, with loaded container imports increasing 5%. Overall container growth remains positive but has moderated following stronger activity due to frontloading earlier in the year.

East Asia continued to drive loaded container import growth at Port Houston, increasing 10% year to date and accounting for 57% of total import volume. Growth was supported by higher volumes of consumer and industrial goods, including apparel, resins and plastics, and machinery and electronics.

General cargo total tonnage at Port Houston facilities increased 35% year to date, while steel volumes declined 18% year to date, reflecting changing trade flows, sourcing decisions, and market demand.