Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis threatened on Friday to attack Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports if Saudi-led coalition forces struck the strategic Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

"We warn all employees, workers, and those in the vicinity of these ports to evacuate them immediately and stay away. We also urge all shipping companies to immediately evacuate their ships from these ports," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

The Saudi-led coalition had urged civilians to evacuate areas of the Hodeidah port for their safety.

Cross-border fighting involving the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the capital Sanaa, ⁠has intensified amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, opening another front in the conflict.

The Houthis warned airlines to avoid Saudi airspace "because it will be the scene of our operations in the coming hours."





(Reuters - Reporting by Yasmine Ghania and Eman Abouhassira; Editing by Alex Richardson, Hugh Lawson, William Maclean)