Hoyer VMS Group to Supply Generators for New Research Vessel

VARD has selected Hoyer VMS Group to supply six complete generator sets for the new 164-meter research vessel, “Project named RV11000.”

“Project named RV11000” is currently under construction by VARD for the research organization Inkfish. The vessel will be equipped with six custom-engineered generator sets from Hoyer VMS Group, based on Wabtec's MDC engine platform featuring integrated Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) technology.

Unlike conventional IMO Tier III solutions that rely on SCR systems and Urea, the integrated EGR technology enables compliance with both IMO Tier III and the more stringent EPA Tier 4 emissions standards within a compact engine package. In addition to significantly reducing NOx emissions, EPA Tier 4 also places strict limits on particulate matter, supporting cleaner exhaust emissions and improved air quality.

The compact design eliminates the need for bulky SCR equipment and urea tanks, freeing valuable space for laboratories, scientific equipment and what is expected to be the largest battery installation ever fitted to a research vessel.

The “Project named RV11000” has been designed as one of the world's most capable research platforms, incorporating laboratories, two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), extensive scientific instrumentation and a battery energy storage system.

By eliminating traditional SCR installations, the integrated EGR solution allows naval architects greater freedom to optimize the vessel layout for its primary mission rather than accommodating emissions equipment. The solution also reduces system weight, installation complexity and maintenance requirements. The result is a cleaner, more efficient power plant that contributes directly to the vessel's operational capability. At the same time, the solution provides the shipowner with a simpler engine room installation, fewer components, and reduced maintenance requirements throughout the vessel's lifetime.

Hoyer VMS Group has engineered the complete generator package, integrating engine, generator, controls, vibration isolation, acoustic performance and system interfaces into one optimized solution tailored specifically to the vessel.