2,600 HP Towboat Delivered to Southern Devall

C&C Marine and Repair delivered M/V Capt. Pete Ciaramitaro, a 2,600-horsepower inland towboat, to Southern Devall. The vessel is the first delivery from C&C Marine’s six-vessel spec towboat program and was delivered just over two months after the contract was signed on July 20, 2026.

The five remaining vessels are available, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November and continue at approximately two-month intervals.

“We value the opportunity to work with Southern Devall and are pleased to deliver the Capt. Pete Ciaramitaro,” said Tony Cibilich, owner and president of C&C Marine and Repair. “Southern Devall has been an excellent partner throughout the delivery process, and we appreciate the confidence they placed in C&C Marine.”

Because C&C Marine built the vessel on spec, Southern Devall was able to purchase it on an accelerated schedule while making some adjustments to the final design to meet its needs.

“The Capt. Pete Ciaramitaro was available when we needed to add horsepower to our fleet, and its size and 2,600 horsepower are well suited to our operations,” said Brandon Devall, Vice-President Engineering of Southern Devall. “The vessel gives us the versatility to support both our river and coastal operations. C&C Marine’s reputation and track record gave us confidence in the purchase, and the quality of craftsmanship is evident throughout the boat.”

M/V Capt. Pete Ciaramitaro measures 87’ x 33’-8” x 11’-3”. It is outfitted for Subchapter M service on inland rivers, canals and intracoastal waterways. Two EPA Tier 4 Mitsubishi S12R main engines drive the vessel through Reintjes WAF 665 reduction gears supplied by Karl Senner, LLC. Laborde Products supplied the main engines and generator sets.

The vessel has eight berths and a joiner system from Kern Martin, selected for crew comfort and improved fire protection. GMENI Marine Electronics and Supply furnished the navigation and communications package, including Furuno radars, a transducer, satellite compass, AIS, bridge alarm system and loudhailer; a Standard Horizon VHF radio; a Radio Zeeland swingmeter; a Ritchie magnetic compass; and a Young weather sensor. The vessel also carries two Carlisle & Finch 1,000-watt searchlights and two Wintech 40-ton winches.