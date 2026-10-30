Huisman Gets Crane Supply Order for Siem's Subsea Newbuilds

Huisman has secured a contract from Siem Industries to supply four knuckle boom cranes for two offshore subsea construction vessels under construction at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in China, with deliveries of the vessels scheduled for 2029 and 2030.

The contract covers two 400-tonne knuckle boom cranes with below-deck winches and two 50-tonne auxiliary cranes with deepwater capabilities, Huisman announced on October 29.

The cranes will be manufactured at Huisman's production facility in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, China, while the vessels are being built at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding in Fuzhou.

The 400-tonne cranes will feature full-load active heave compensation (AHC), with hook travel of up to 3,000 meters and the ability to lift large objects at full load with the knuckle extended.

Additional features include Huisman's fifth-generation motion controller, LiDAR-based active collision avoidance, load peak shaving and lift-off boost modes designed to extend operational weather windows.

The cranes will also incorporate systems to reduce power fluctuations on the vessels' electrical grids, alongside an eco-mode operating function.

"Siem Industries and Huisman have shared a strong business relationship for decades," said David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman.

Siem Industries ordered the two offshore subsea construction vessels from Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding, with the newbuilds designed to support subsea construction and offshore energy operations.

Each vessel will measure approximately 145 meters in length and 27 meters in beam, based on designs developed by Sirius Design & Integration in cooperation with Siem Industries and the shipyard.

The vessels are being designed with a focus on operational flexibility and energy efficiency, enabling them to perform a range of offshore construction and subsea support activities.