Hull for Callan Marine's General Arnold Launched

Galveston, Texas-based dredging contractor Callan Marine announced construction is progressing on its new 32” cutter suction dredge General Arnold, with the hull recently launched and house set.

Under construction at the C & C Marine and Repair shipyard in Belle Chasse, La., the General Arnold is on schedule for launch in 2023 and will join Callan Marine’s other 32” CSD, General MacArthur.

At 290’ feet in length and 72’ feet wide, General Arnold will have a maximum digging depth of 97 feet and a dredge pipe diameter of 31” inches. The diesel-electric driven CSD will boast 24,000 horsepower. It will also feature advanced production automation and monitoring systems.

“Callan Marine continues to build dredges that meet the needs of our coastal partners and ongoing maintenance dredging needs across the nation,” stated Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “The General Arnold will have an impressive capacity for work and will join the 32” CSD General MacArthur as a powerful leader in our fleet.”

The General Arnold will be the sixth cutter suction dredge in Callan Marine’s asset inventory. Other dredges include the 32” General MacArthur, the 28” General Bradley, the 18” General Pershing, the 16” General Patton, and the 12” General Eisenhower. The 18” CSD General Marshall remains on the construction timeline for Callan Marine as well.