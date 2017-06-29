KOTC, GAC Fujairah in Husbandry Contract

GAC Fujairah has been awarded a husbandry contract by the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) to provide ship supply services, spare parts handling and a range of other logistical services to its vessels arriving in Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Singapore anchorage.

As part of global shipping, logistics and marine services provider GAC Group, GAC Fujairah worked in close cooperation with the Middle East Regional Office in Dubai and GAC Singapore to secure the deal.

Under the contract, the GAC team is set to handle approximately 450 jobs a year, a figure which is likely to grow as the KOTC fleet expands.

This is the third time GAC Fujairah is appointed by KOTC to provide husbandry services to its vessels. A KOTC senior management representative says GAC Fujairah’s proven track record of operational excellence is one of the key factors in awarding the contract to them. “We are pleased to be working with GAC again and we look forward to closer cooperation between the two companies.”

GAC’s Capt. Johan Thuresson, General Manager – Shipping Services Fujairah & Dubai adds: “Effective husbandry ensures efficient vessel turnaround, which in turn minimises the time spent in port. GAC Fujairah’s husbandry services have time and again generated tangible time and cost savings for our clients like the Kuwait Oil Tanker Company. Our goal is to ensure our teams deliver such efficiency gains on a continuous basis.”