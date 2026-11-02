The evolution of maritime communications and connectivity at sea is keeping a torrid pace, in step with evolutions of related technology. But even as connectivity reliability increases, and we edge ever closer to connectivity speed and reliability found on land, the need for a hybrid connectivity solution evolves and grows too. Ships at sea sail with a full slate of redundant equipment and systems, as commercial ships cannot risk a single point of failure. As demands for crew connectivity grows; as the demands for capacity to handle the business end of shipping grows; as geopolitical hot spots continues to jam and spoof connectivity; shipowners see the advantages and need for a hybrid solution. In this episode of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, Ryan Smith, Senior Director, Commercial Sales for the Americas, KVH & Sumanth Dhananjaya, Senior Principal Product Manager, Maritime, SES.