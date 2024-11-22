Hybrid Ferry Vessels Delivered in Hong Kong

Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Limited (HKKF) took delivery of two new hybrid ferries, designed by Incat Crowther and built by Hong Kong-based Cheoy Lee Shipyards.

The 40-m ferries can transport up to 450 passengers and will service the busy commuter routes between Hong Kong and the islands of Lamma Island, Peng Chau, and Hei Ling Chau. Uniquely, one of the new ferries sports a carbon hull, while all others in the series of a nine vessel order will be aluminum hulls.

Each vessel will sport a hybrid drive train and lithium-ion energy storage systems allowing them to operate in zero-emissions mode during slow speed transit, berthing and maneuvering. To further enhance each vessel's environmental signature, all nine will be fitted with exhaust treatment technology and approximately 30 square metres of solar panels supported by battery technology to provide zero-emissions onboard power.

Each vessel is capable of transporting 300 passengers on its main deck and another 150 on the upper deck, while they also include bike hangers, lavatory facilities, a 10m2 cargo hold on the main deck and additional luggage storage on the upper deck.

Incat Crowther and Cheoy Lee Shipyards will deliver HKKF nine new vessels as part of this project – seven 40-metre (two of which are hybrid vessels) and two 35-metre vessels. The successful delivery of the two hybrid vessels comes after the delivery of two conventional diesel-powered 40-m vessels. The final five vessels in the fleet are under construction and expected to be delivered by 2025.

The new ferries will modernise HKKF’s conventionally powered fleet, also designed by Incat Crowther in the late 1990s.

© INCAT CROWTHER

Hong Kong & Kowloon Ferry Limited (HKKF) Main Particulars

Length Overall : 130’ 7” / 39.8m

Length Waterline : 128’ 7” / 39.2m

Beam Overall : 34’ 5” / 10.5m

Draft (hull) : 5’ 2” / 1.57m

Draft (prop) : 6’ 10” / 2.1m

Depth : 11’ 2” / 3.4m

Construction : Carbon Composite (1 vessel) + Marine Grade Aluminium (1 vessel)

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil : 1 744 gallons / 6 600 litres

Fresh Water : 264 gallons / 1 000 litres

Sullage : 264 gallons / 1 000 litres

Passengers : 450

Crew : 5

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) : 23 knots

Speed (Max) : 25 knots

Main Engines : 2 x Cummins QSK50

Power : 2 x 1529kW @ 1800rpm

e-Motors : 2 x Danfoss EM-PMI375-T1100

Propulsion : 2 x Propellers

Generators : 1 x Perkins Stamford 120ekW

Batteries : AYK Energy 414kWh

REGULATORY

Flag : Hong Kong Local Craft

Class / Survey : Bureau Veritas I ✠ Hull ✠ Mach High Speed Craft – CAT A Sea Area 2 Electric Hybrid (ZE)