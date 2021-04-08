Hybrid-electric Pilot Boat Delivered in Singapore

Singaporean shipbuilder Penguin said it has delivered Singapore’s first hybrid-powered pilot boat.

Built, owned and operated by Penguin, the 15-meter vessel Penguin Tenaga is certified by Bureau Veritas with a "ZE" (zero emission) class notation and is capable of running in pure electric mode at 5 knots for more than 30 minutes. In conventional diesel mode, the vessel can reach a maximum speed of 24 knots.

In addition, solar panels installed on the roof of Penguin Tenaga generate electrical energy that is used to recharge mobile devices on board and supplement the vessel's hotel load.

The aluminum, 12-passenger launch will be deployed to Pulau Bukom to join Penguin’s fleet of workboats that are supporting Shell’s island refinery operations.

Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of BH Global Corporation Limited, supplied the vessel's hybrid system and controls, while Danfoss Power Solutions Pte Ltd provided EDITRON electric motors and inverters, Durapower Technology (Singapore) Pte Ltd provided the lithium ion batteries and ZF Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. provided the gearbox, shafts and propellers.