HYDRA SUBSEA, Shell to Install Pipelines on Subsea Tie-Ins

HYDRA SUBSEA announced the execution of a commercial agreement with Shell Offshore Inc. for a standardized deepwater pipeline installation solution for selected short distance subsea tie-ins in the Gulf of America. Shell’s Appomattox gas lift line is the first project proposed, subject to project-specific approvals and requirements. Appomattox, located 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana, is operated by Shell (79%) with INEOS holding a 21% working interest.

HYDRA is currently progressing through the program and preparations for reactivation of the Subsea Legend. The vessel is planned to receive new mission equipment, a 250-ton active heave-compensated subsea crane, a new propulsion system and an upgraded dynamic positioning system.

The HYDRA Standard Solution combines repeatable engineering, standardized project configurations and dedicated regional installation capability. The approach is intended to reduce complexity and improve cost and schedule predictability for projects that fit the model and is specifically designed to support Gulf projects.

The agreement establishes commercial and technical conditions under which the companies may progress qualifying opportunities. Each project remains subject to separate evaluation, approval and award.