Hyke, Aqua superPower Partner to Expand Electrified Ferry Networks

Aqua superPower, a provider of fast-charging marine infrastructure, and Hyke, developer of electric passenger ferries, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help create a blueprint for electrified urban ferry networks that can unlock the potential of underutilized waterways as sustainable transport corridors.

As cities worldwide face increasing pressure from congestion, emissions and constrained transport infrastructure, waterways represent a largely untapped opportunity to move people efficiently and sustainably. Yet while electric ferry technology is rapidly advancing, many projects struggle to move from concept to deployment because vessel procurement, charging infrastructure and route planning are often developed independently.

Through the partnership, the two companies will support ferry operators, transport authorities, ports and city planners in developing electrified ferry routes where vessels, charging infrastructure and operational requirements are considered together from the earliest stages of project planning.

The goal is to create a practical framework that reduces complexity, lowers project risk and accelerates the deployment of zero-emission passenger transport on waterways.

Hyke’s electric passenger ferries are designed specifically for urban, inland and protected waterways, offering a sustainable alternative to conventional transport solutions while helping cities expand mobility capacity without major new investment in road or rail infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Aqua superPower and Hyke will explore opportunities to collaborate on route assessments, feasibility studies, pilot projects, customer engagements and demonstration programs. The companies will also share expertise to support public authorities and operators evaluating the transition to electric passenger transport.