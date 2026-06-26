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Sunday, June 28, 2026

Hy-line Cruise's CAT Ferry Construction Commences

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 26, 2026

  • © INCAT CROWTHER
  • © INCAT CROWTHER
  • © INCAT CROWTHER
  • © INCAT CROWTHER © INCAT CROWTHER
  • © INCAT CROWTHER © INCAT CROWTHER
  • © INCAT CROWTHER © INCAT CROWTHER

Construction on a new 48m catamaran passenger ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Hy-Line Cruises is now underwayat Midship Marine in Louisiana. The vessel, when completed, will operate on Hy-Line Cruise’s critical tourism and commercial routes connecting Hyannis, Mass., with the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Capable of transporting up to 493 passengers across three passenger decks, the vessel is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 30 knots and has been designed specifically for the unique local conditions experienced off the coast of Cape Cod.

The vessel is powered by four Cummins QSK60-M Tier 4 engines driving four Hamilton HTX65 waterjets. Composite shafting supplied by Driveline Service of Portland is incorporated into the drivetrain, reducing weight and maintenance requirements. The aluminium hull and superstructure construction supports the vessel’s performance targets, ensuring efficient and safe operations and features active ride control technology supplied by Naiad.


© INCAT CROWTHER


  • INCAT CROWTHER 48 Main Particulars
    Length Overall  |  157’ 5” /48.0m
    Length Waterline  |  149’ 11” / 45.7m
    Beam Overall  |  34’ 5”/ 10.5m
    Draft  |  6’ 10” / 2.1m
    Depth  |  14’ 1” / 4.3m
    Construction  |  Marine grade aluminium
    Fuel Oil  |  4000 gallons / 15 000 litres
    Fresh Water  |  660 gallons / 2 500 litres
    Sullage  |  660 gallons / 2 500 litres
    Indoor seating capacity  |  344
    Outdoor seating capacity  |  200
    Total maximum passengers  |  493
    Speed (Service)  |  31.5 knots
    Speed (Max)  |  34 knots
    Main engines  |  4 x CUMMINS QSK60-M
    Installed power  |  4 x 2500hp / 1864kW @ 1800rpm
    Propulsion  |  4 x Hamilton HTX65 Waterjets
    Gearboxes  |  4 x Twin Disc MGX 61500 SC HL/HR
    Flag  |  United States of America
    Regulatory Authority  |  USCG
    Regulations  |  46 CFR Subchapter K
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