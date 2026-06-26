Hy-line Cruise's CAT Ferry Construction Commences

Construction on a new 48m catamaran passenger ferry designed by Incat Crowther for Hy-Line Cruises is now underwayat Midship Marine in Louisiana. The vessel, when completed, will operate on Hy-Line Cruise’s critical tourism and commercial routes connecting Hyannis, Mass., with the islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Capable of transporting up to 493 passengers across three passenger decks, the vessel is capable of reaching speeds in excess of 30 knots and has been designed specifically for the unique local conditions experienced off the coast of Cape Cod.

The vessel is powered by four Cummins QSK60-M Tier 4 engines driving four Hamilton HTX65 waterjets. Composite shafting supplied by Driveline Service of Portland is incorporated into the drivetrain, reducing weight and maintenance requirements. The aluminium hull and superstructure construction supports the vessel’s performance targets, ensuring efficient and safe operations and features active ride control technology supplied by Naiad.





© INCAT CROWTHER



