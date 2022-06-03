Hyundai Heavy Delivers VLCC to Okeanis Eco Tankers

Oslo-listed tanker firm Okeanis Eco Tankers has taken delivery of the VLCC Nissos Nikouria.

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered the tanker and this is the second, Gas Ready (MEc), ECO-design, open-loop scrubber-fitted 300,000 DWT VLCC crude tanker delivered to Okeanis Eco Tankers following the purchase deal announced in mid-2021.

The first was Nissos Kea, delivered in March 2022.

According to the information on the company's website, its sailing fleet consists of six modern scrubber-fitted Suezmax tankers and eight modern scrubber-fitted VLCC tankers.