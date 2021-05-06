Marine Link
Hyundai Heavy Industries Applies for IPO Approval

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 6, 2021

Credit: Jasmine Halki/Flickr - CC BY 2.0

 South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering, Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

The company, currently wholly owned by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, was separated from Korea Shipbuilding in 2019.

Hyundai Heavy reported a 2020 operating profit of 32.5 billion won on revenue of 8.3 trillion, Korea Exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

