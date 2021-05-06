Hyundai Heavy Industries Applies for IPO Approval

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd applied for preliminary approval for an initial public offering, Korea Exchange said on Thursday.

The company, currently wholly owned by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, was separated from Korea Shipbuilding in 2019.

Hyundai Heavy reported a 2020 operating profit of 32.5 billion won on revenue of 8.3 trillion, Korea Exchange said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Jason Neely)