Hyundai Heavy Signed $400 Million Order to Build 5 VLOCs
South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has clinched a deal worth approximately US$400 million to build five very large ore carriers(VLOCs) from Seoul-based shipper Polaris Shipping.
