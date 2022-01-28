Hyundai Mipo Delivers Methanol-Fueled Chem Tanker for NYK

The methanol-fueled chemical tanker Seymour Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company based in Singapore, was delivered on January 27. The vessel was built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea.

Seymour Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use both heavy fuel oil and also methanol. In addition, when navigating using methanol as fuel, the vessel has a new technology that suppresses the production of NOx (nitrogen oxides) by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, the vessel can comply with the IMO’s stringent Tier III NOx emission standard and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

Under the management of NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company, the vessel will be engaged in a long-term charter contract with Waterfront Shipping Limited, which is a subsidiary company of Methanex Corporation, the world's largest methanol producer.





Seymour Sun Main Particulars

Length, o.a.: about 186 meters

Breadth: about 32.2 meters

Gross tonnage: 30,873 tons

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea

Flag: Singapore





Seymour Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol. Photo courtesy NYK