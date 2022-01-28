Marine Link
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Hyundai Mipo Delivers Methanol-Fueled Chem Tanker for NYK

January 28, 2022

The methanol-fueled chemical tanker Seymour Sun, owned by NYK Bulkship (Asia) Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company based in Singapore, was delivered on January 27. The vessel was built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea.

Seymour Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use both heavy fuel oil and also methanol. In addition, when navigating using methanol as fuel, the vessel has a new technology that suppresses the production of NOx (nitrogen oxides) by adding water to methanol to lower its temperature during combustion. As a result, the vessel can comply with the IMO’s stringent Tier III NOx emission standard and contribute to environment-friendly transportation without the need for an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) device.

Under the management of NYK Shipmanagement Pte. Ltd., an NYK Group company, the vessel will be engaged in a long-term charter contract with Waterfront Shipping Limited, which is a subsidiary company of Methanex Corporation, the world's largest methanol producer.

  • Seymour Sun Main Particulars

Length, o.a.: about 186 meters
Breadth: about 32.2 meters
Gross tonnage: 30,873 tons
Shipbuilder: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Korea
Flag: Singapore


Seymour Sun has been equipped with a dual-fuel engine that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also methanol. Photo courtesy NYK

