Hyundai Samho Delivers Diamond Gas Victoria LNG Tanker





Japan's NYK Line said Wednesday it had, as part of Diamond LNG Shipping 6 consortium, taken delivery of the Diamond Gas Victoria LNG gas carrier.

The LNG carrier will transport LNG from British Columbia for the LNG Canada project, as well as from other locations around the world, under a long-term time-charter contract with Diamond Gas International, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), which has a stake in the LNG Canada project.

The vessel was built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and is owned by NYK, Asia LNG Transport Dua Sdn. Bhd. (ALT Dua), and MC through the joint venture Diamond LNG Shipping 6 Pte. Ltd. The NYK Group will be responsible for ship management.





Diamon Gas Victoria Specs:

Length overall: 297.16 meters

Breadth: about 46.40 meters

Gross tonnage: 117,564 tons

Main engine: X-DF engine

Cargo tank capacity: about 174,000 cubic meters

Shipbuilder: Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Flag state: Singapore



