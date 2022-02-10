Hyundai Samho Taps GTT for LNG Tank Design

French engineering firm GTT reports it has received an order from Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the fuel tank design of three liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled containerships for an unspecified owner.

These three new vessels, each with a capacity of 7,900 containers, will be equipped with LNG tanks, each holding up to 6,000 cubic meters of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment technology, developed by GTT.

The three new vessels are scheduled to be delivered in the first half of 2024.