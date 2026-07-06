IADC Brings Dredging, Reclamation Seminar to Bali in November 2026

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) has announced its Dredging and Reclamation Seminar will take place November 23-26, 2026 in Bali, Indonesia. This four-day edition offers participants a opportunity to gain essential industry knowledge in an international setting.

Dredging plays a critical and evolving role in today’s world. Beyond the movement of sediment, it contributes to coastal protection, global trade, energy transitions, and ecosystem management. As environmental and societal pressures continue to grow, there is an increasing need for professionals who understand both the technical and strategic aspects of dredging projects.

The IADC seminar addresses this need by providing a comprehensive introduction to dredging and reclamation. Led by experienced professionals from IADC member companies, the program includes in-depth lectures and interactive workshops designed to give participants a solid grounding in the field. Smaller group sizes will also allow for greater interaction and more personalized engagement throughout the seminar.

A key feature of the seminar is its hands-on approach, including workshop exercises that guide participants through a complete tender process—from initial planning to final submission. This element ensures attendees leave with both conceptual understanding and practical insight into real-world dredging operations.

The seminar is designed for a wide range of professionals, including engineers, consultants, (environmental) specialists, (future) decision-makers, and employees of dredging contractors, as well as representatives from governments, port authorities, offshore companies, and other organizations involved in dredging projects.

Participants will gain valuable knowledge on:

Dredging vessels, equipment, and methods;

Project planning, cost estimation, and contracts;

The full tendering process; and

Real-life operational practices in the dredging industry.

For this Bali edition, IADC is offering the seminar at a special rate of USD$2,168 (€1,900), compared to the standard fee of USD$3,538 (€3,100).

Professionals seeking to build a strong foundation in dredging and reclamation are encouraged to register.

For more information and registration details, please contact IADC or visit the website.