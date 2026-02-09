IBIA Announces Results of Board Member Elections at AGM

IBIA – International Bunker Industry Association Board announced the outcome of their elections at the IBIA Annual General Meeting (AGM), ahead of the IBIA Annual Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane.

A total of eleven candidates stood for election for the four available Board positions. Following the close of voting, it is confirmed that the following candidates have been elected/re-elected to serve a three-year term on the IBIA Board:

Claudia Beumer, C4 fuel B.V.

Gianmichele Campanella, Fratelli Cosulich Monaco Sam

Calvin Chung, CPN (Chimbusco Pan Nation)

Nigel Draffin, Consultant and Lecturer

The newly elected Board members will formally assume their positions on April 1, 2026, from which date the IBIA Board will be constituted as follows: