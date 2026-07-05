Icebreaker Construction with Davie Defense & Almaco

The quest to rebuild the United States Coast Guard icebreaker fleet received a major boost with the recent signing of $3.5B contract to build U.S. Arctic Security Cutters: two to be built at Davie Defense affiliate Helsinki Shipyard in Finland and three ships at the company's Gulf Copper facilities in Galveston and Port Arthur, Texas. Both Davie and Almaco have a long history in working collaboratively to build complex ships, with modules built in geographically disparate locations with successful assembly in the shipyard. Joining Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast are a trio of executives – Paul Barrett, Chief Communication Officer, Davie Defense; Vilhelm Roberts, Executive Chairman, Almaco, and Philip Lewis, Director of Research, Intelatus, to discuss this specific contract, as well as insights on the processes and systems to help build these complex, capital-intensive vessels on time and on budget.

