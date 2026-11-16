The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has warned that escalating geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts and increasing regulatory fragmentation threaten freedom of navigation and the stability of global maritime trade.



Speaking at the third Hong Kong Global Maritime Trade Summit on November 16, ICS Chairman John Denholm called for renewed international commitment to maritime law and a rules-based trading system, warning that disruptions to established shipping routes and growing protectionism could undermine global supply chains.



"We are seeing geopolitical tensions reshape trade flows, conflicts disrupting established shipping routes, greater competition between major economies, and a growing tendency towards unilateral measures and regional regulation," Denholm told more than 250 delegates.



He emphasized that shipping, responsible for transporting approximately 90% of global trade by volume, remains fundamental to international economic stability, food security and energy supplies.



The summit, organized by ICS in cooperation with Hong Kong's Transport and Logistics Bureau and Hong Kong Shipowners Association, brought together government officials, shipowners and maritime industry executives under the theme "Navigating Risk – Partnering for Resilience."



Discussions focused on the economic consequences of maritime disruptions, including rising transportation costs, delayed cargo deliveries and supply chain vulnerabilities.



Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan emphasized that strengthening maritime resilience requires cooperation across governments and industries.



"In an era of redrawn trade lanes, geopolitical friction and climate urgency, no single jurisdiction or sector can build supply chain resilience alone," Chan said.



The summit concluded with calls for stronger international cooperation to protect seafarers, preserve freedom of navigation and maintain reliable global shipping networks.

Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan. Image courtesy ICS