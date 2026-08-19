IDEA Logistics Transports Yankee Dryer From Sweden to Türkiye

IDEA Logistics has arranged the sea transportation of a 136.5-ton Yankee Dryer from Karlstad, Sweden to Iskenderun, Türkiye.

The main unit measures approximately 9.02 m x 5.62 m x 5.72 m and weighs 136.5 tons. The shipment also includes additional equipment, bringing the total cargo weight to approximately 146 tons.

The Yankee Dryer will be used in paper production as part of an industrial investment in Türkiye.

Due to the navigational and draft restrictions around Karlstad and the lake system, not every vessel is suitable for calling the loading location. IDEA Logistics arranged a suitable vessel capable of safely reaching Karlstad and handling the heavy project cargo.

The cargo was successfully loaded in Karlstad and secured on board for the sea voyage to Türkiye. The vessel is currently en route to Iskenderun, Türkiye, with arrival expected toward the end of August 2026. Following discharge at Iskenderun, the cargo will continue by road for approximately one week before reaching its final destination.