CME Lifts 'Force Majeure' at Some Illinois River Locales

May 11, 2017

File Image (CREDIT: AdobeStock / (c) Jim Pintar)

The CME Group Inc on Thursday said it lifted the majority of force majeure conditions invoked at corn and soybean shipping stations on the Illinois River earlier this month.

 
Force majeure conditions continue to exist at some exchange-approved corn and soybean shipping stations, which may prevent these facilities from loading, the CME said. Corn and soybean futures are traded on the CME's Chicago Board of Trade.
 
On May 4, the CME declared force majeure due to load-out impossibility at a majority of the exchange-approved regular facilities on the Illinois River due to high water levels and flooding.
 
Reporting by Apeksha Nair
