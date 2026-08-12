IMO Issues Statement on Seafarer Deaths

The Secretary-General of the IMO, Arsenio Dominguez, has issued a statement following the death of seafarers on the Tihamah which was hit by a projectile off the coast of Al Mokha, Yemen.

“It is with sadness and regret to know that, once again, innocent seafarers have lost their lives in an indefensible attack on international shipping. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of those involved.

“It is particularly troublesome that the most recent attack has taken place in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area. I reiterate my call for shipowners and ship operators to thoroughly assess risks before transiting this and other regions and follow appropriate best management practices. Seafarers deserve to be protected and allowed to do their jobs in safety and security.

“These continued attacks on shipping only serve to escalate tensions and threaten global supply chains on which everyone depends.

“I also urge the immediate and unconditional release of all seafarers who continue to be held captive following piracy attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region.

“Ensuring seafarer safety is a fundamental obligation under international law and a shared responsibility of the global community.”



