Incat Crowther to Build Fourth Fast Support Intervention Vessel

Zamil Offshore commissioned Incat Crowther and Singaporean shipbuilder Lita Ocean to design, build and deliver a fourth 60-m ABS-classed monohull Fast Support Intervention Vessel (FSIV). The project follows the delivery of the third vessel in the original fleet with the performance of the fleet leading to the order of a fourth vessel.

The FSIV fleet is assisting Zamil Offshore with the efficient and safe transport of cargo, heavy maintenance equipment and personnel for Saudi Aramco’s operations in the Arabian Sea.

Capable of speeds up to 36 knots, the vessels are powered by four MTU 16V4000 diesel engines coupled to ZF gearboxes driving Hamilton HT810 waterjets. Maneuverability of the DP2-certified vessels is enhanced by three Hydromaster tunnel bow thrusters, allowing safe docking and offshore station-keeping for transfer of cargo and personnel. Two of the main engines are coupled to FFS firefighting pumps paired with 1200 cu. m./hr. water monitors and shipboard water spray protection offering FiFi-1 capability. Three Scania 300kW diesel generators provide ship service power.

The main deck offers an expansive 250 sq. m. aft cargo deck rated at 2.5 t/ m2 along with an optional Palfinger PK12000M deck crane. A climate-controlled forward cabin features business-class seating for 56 service personnel, as well as two bathrooms, a 15 sq. m. workshop, a 15 sq. m. storage room, a lounge and snack bar. The crew of 20 on the vessel are housed on the hull deck which features a large pantry, mess, three

bathrooms and two laundry rooms.

The vessels comply with the latest MCVSR requirements from Saudi Aramco, including ABS SMART notation. Construction is now underway on the fourth vessel, with the vessel set to join its predecessors in service by 2027.