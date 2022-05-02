Incat Crowther Designs CTVs for U.S. Offshore Wind Market

Incat Crowther has recently secured contracts to design three offshore Crew Transfer Vessels (CTVs) for the U.S. operator Windea CTV.

Two of the CTVs will be built by St Johns Shipbuilding in Florida and one will be built by Gulf Craft in Louisiana.

The vessels, which are 30m in length feature a large foredeck with a 23 t.m knuckle boom crane and container securing lugs. The vessels incorporate Incat Crowther’s patented Resilient Bow Technology minimizing boat landing impact forces. The CTVs vessels will have a deadweight capability of more than 50 tonnes.

"A resiliently mounted superstructure offers excellent comfort for both technicians and crew with six crew berths provided in above deck staterooms. Other notable features include a large wet room and stores warehouse, fully-featured bathrooms and a discreet mess area. Workshop and utility spaces in the hulls are immediately accessible from the cabin," Incat Crowther said.

The vessels will be propelled by quad Volvo IPS propulsion units driven by Volvo DI13 main engines, and will be hybrid-ready.

The CTVs are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and will go immediately into service for GE Renewables. The vessels will first operate out of New Bedford, MA, during the Vineyard Wind I construction period.

SPECIFICATIONS - 30m CATAMARAN HYBRID-READY CTV

PRINCIPAL DIMENSIONS

Length Overall 98’ 5” / 30.0m

Length Waterline 91’ 6” / 27.9m

Beam Overall 32’ 10” / 10.0m

Draft (hull) 4’ 7” / 1.4m

Draft (max) 5’ 6” / 1.7m

Depth 14’ 5” / 4.4m

Construction Marine grade aluminium

CAPACITIES

Fuel Oil 9,510 gallons / 36,000 litres

Fresh Water 925 gallons / 3,500 litres

Sullage 660 gallons / 2,500 litres

Technicians 24

Crew 6

PROPULSION AND PERFORMANCE

Speed (Service) 26 knots

Speed (Max) 29 knots

Main Engines 4 x Volvo D13

Power 4 x 515 kW @ 2,250rpm

Propulsion 4 x Volvo IPS 30

Generators 2 x 40kW

REGULATORY

Flag USCG CFR 46 Subchapter L

Class Bureau Veritas