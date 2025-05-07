Inchcape Shipping Services, Symmetry Group Announce Partnership in Guyana

Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS) and Symmetry Group Inc. (SGI) have announced a strategic joint venture in Guyana, marking a significant milestone in the maritime and logistics sectors. This partnership aligns with Guyana's Local Content requirements, combining the strengths of both companies to offer an integrated suite of services tailored to the needs of the country's burgeoning oil and gas industry.

Symmetry Group Inc. has acquired a 51% majority stake in ISS Guyana, combining SGI's local expertise with ISS's global reach and capabilities. This collaboration aims to deliver unparalleled value to clients while actively contributing to the development of Guyanese talent and businesses.

The joint venture, operating as ISS Guyana, will leverage the combined resources of both companies to offer a comprehensive range of services, including: