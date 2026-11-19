India has relaxed rules allowing vessels more than 20 years old to be registered under its flag, according to a government order, potentially expanding its domestic shipping fleet and reducing reliance on foreign carriers.

The new rules lay out conditions for 15- to 20-year-old oil tankers to join the Indian registry or avail themselves of the Indian flag, said the order by the federal maritime agency, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA).

For vessels above 20 years of age, including oil tankers, general cargo vessels and offshore fleet entry into the Indian flag registry requires approval by a five-member committee of DGMA to ensure the quality of ships.

There are no exit age limits for Indian-flag ships, said the order issued on Wednesday.

Previously, vessels older than 20 years were not permitted to register under the Indian flag.

India, a key consumer of oil, gas and other products, largely relies on foreign carriers for imports.

The move will improve India's access to ships in times of crisis.

Indian-flagged vessels get priority in securing certain government and state-run companies' cargo contracts before foreign-flagged ships are considered.





(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma)