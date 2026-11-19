India has relaxed rules allowing vessels more than 20 years old to be registered under its flag, according to a government order, potentially expanding its domestic shipping fleet and reducing reliance on foreign carriers

The new rules lay out conditions for 15- to 20-year-old oil tankers to join the Indian registry or avail themselves of the Indian flag, said the order by the federal maritime agency, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA)

For vessels above 20 years of age, including oil tankers, general cargo vessels and offshore fleet entry into the Indian flag registry requires approval by a five-member committee of DGMA to ensure the quality of ships

There are no exit age limits for Indian-flag ships, said the order issued on Wednesday

Previously, vessels older than 20 years were not permitted to register under the Indian flag

India, a key consumer of oil, gas and other products, largely relies on foreign carriers for imports

The move will improve India's access to ships in times of crisis