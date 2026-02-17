In-Mar Commits to Expanding Product Lines to Support U.S. Navy

In-Mar Systems and In-Mar Solutions, Louisiana-based designers and suppliers of critical marine equipment, have announced a commitment to expand their product lines to support the evolving needs of the U.S. Navy and the broader U.S. maritime industrial base.

Core offerings include marine off-board fire fighting by Fire Fighting Systems (FFS), and heavy-duty window wiper and wash systems by Wynn Marine and B. Hepworth. This equipment plays a vital role in ship safety, damage control, and bridge visibility across a wide range of marine platforms.

“Reliability at sea is non-negotiable,” said Glynn Grantham, President at In-Mar Systems. “Our legacy product lines are focused on systems that crews depend on every day, whether during routine operations or high-stress scenarios.”

Building on that foundation, In-Mar expanded further into helm chairs (marine seating) and marine window shades, product categories that address human-factors engineering and bridge efficiency - areas receiving increased attention in modern ship design.

Helm Chairs / Marine Seating by Alu Design: Designed for long watchstanding periods, In-Mar’s helm seating solutions emphasize ergonomic support, durability, and stability, helping reduce operator fatigue during extended operations.

Marine Window Shades by Solar Solve: Purpose-built window shading systems reduce glare, manage light levels, and enhance visibility on the bridge and in control spaces, particularly during daylight navigation and precision maneuvering.

These additions reflect a broader approach to shipboard outfitting thereby supporting both system performance and crew effectiveness.

The expansion comes at a critical moment for the U.S. shipbuilding sector, as policymakers and defense leaders discuss increasing naval construction capacity amid rising strategic competition with China. For In-Mar, the focus remains on delivering practical, proven equipment from a Gulf Coast-based company with deep ties to the maritime industry.

“Our goal is to address the specific challenges of our customers by providing solutions that meet their needs,” said Grantham. “As shipbuilding ramps up, we’re committed to growing alongside the entire industry and supporting the Navy’s mission with dependable, well-engineered products.”





