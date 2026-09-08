Inmarsat’s NexusWave Earns Bureau Veritas Cyber Certification

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has secured Cyber Security Type Approval from Bureau Veritas (BV) for its NexusWave multi-network maritime connectivity service, following an assessment against the International Association of Classification Societies' (IACS) Unified Requirement E27.

The approval follows a ClassNK Cyber Security Type Approval against the same IACS requirement earlier in 2026, adding another independent assessment of the security controls incorporated into NexusWave.

Bureau Veritas assessed the service's onboard ICT architecture, network equipment, orchestration processes and relevant managed service edge infrastructure. The review considered how the elements operate as an integrated system to provide cyber resilience across the onboard connectivity environment.

“The maritime industry is becoming increasingly connected, and with that comes greater demand for cyber resilience across onboard operational and business environments. This approval reflects our commitment to helping customers confidently embrace digitalisation while maintaining the security, reliability and compliance expected of mission-critical maritime communications,” said Gert-Jan Panken, General Manager and Vice President, Inmarsat Maritime.

NexusWave bonds GEO, LEO, LTE and L-band connectivity into a single managed service. Its architecture includes network segmentation, encryption and centrally managed security capabilities for corporate, operational and crew connectivity.

The Bureau Veritas approval is intended to support deployment of NexusWave across fleets operating under different classification frameworks and vessel-specific class requirements.